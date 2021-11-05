Kids get their first doses at Ingham County Health Department

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s clear that many parents want their kids to get the vaccine.

Yesterday, at the Ingham County Health Department, kids got their first doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Health officer Linda Vail told 6 News Reporter Kalie Marantette that they are still working on getting more appointments and clinics available.

One parent and her kids who just got the shot said that today was a big relief.

“We’ve been waiting for this for a long time, Brandon even asked if he could be part of a trial so we have been waiting for this moment,” said parent Katie Gregory.

“I decided to get it so I could hang out with friends and go on special trips and go on airplanes again,” said Kate’s daughter.

Kate’s son Brandon wants to see his friends again, without a mask.

Sparrow hospital will also be offering vaccines for kids this Saturday at their Frandor site from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Speaking of the high demand for kids to get the vaccine, East Lansing schools said they set up 200 appointments and they were all filled completely in less than 20 minutes.