Kroger Health vaccinates nearly 900 Mid-Michigan Teachers

Michigan (WLNS) — The Kroger Co. of Michigan Health Team announced it has distributed vaccines to almost 900 Mid-Michigan teachers.

“Throughout this pandemic, our Kroger Health Team has remained committed to helping people live healthier lives. We are equipped and ready to join the vaccination effort to end this pandemic,” said Ban George, The Kroger Co. of Michigan Division Health & Wellness Leader. “We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with Mid- Michigan Health for our first COVID vaccine clinic and look forward to our upcoming clinics in partnership with several other health departments across Michigan”

The following is a statement from the Mid-Michigan District Health Department: “The Mid-Michigan District Health Department is proud and thankful to have partnered with Kroger to offer the COVID-19 vaccine to school staff in our three counties and looks forward to continued collaboration.”