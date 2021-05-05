Lansing Community College to have virtual ceremony, Lt. Gov. to speak

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Community College has announced that they’re planned in-person graduation ceremony has been canceled for the second year in a row to “prioritize health and safety.”

The ceremony will instead be held virtually on Thursday, May 13 at 5:30 p.m. with Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist scheduled to speak.

The in-person ceremony was scheduled to be at the Jack Breslin Center in East Lansing.

LCC’s 63rd commencement ceremony will be the first for President Steve Robinson.

You can view the ceremony on LCC’s Facebook page.