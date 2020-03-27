Lansing extends city income tax filing deadline

Taxpayers in Lansing are getting an extension for filing city income taxes.

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor today said the city will extend the 2019 city income tax deadline from April 30, 2020 to July 31, 2020.

The decision follows the IRS decision to push back the federal tax filing deadline to July 15, 2020.

“Extending the deadline from April 30, 2020, to July 31, 2020, gives people the ability to use their federal tax information when filing. I appreciate everyone’s continued cooperation as we adjust City services in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.” Lansing Mayor Andy Schor

City taxpayers still have a number of option for making their payments. They can be paid in person at City Hall, by mail, online, and by phone.

Payment plans are available by calling the city at 517-483-4103.