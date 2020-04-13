Lansing receives 5,000 surgical masks from Chinese partner district ‘Haidian’





Today the City of Lansing received 5,00 surgical masks from its Chinese partner district Haidian, in Beijing China.

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor said the donation is a result of years of a mutual partnership between the two governments.

“They saw the emergency and they reached out to us and offered to provide 5,000 of these packages of surgical masks, because they saw what happened there and knew it was coming here. And they wanted to help us out because of the relationship we had,” said Mayor Schor.

The shipment was made possible because of two local business men with ties to the Haidian District. Chris Holman and Ren Zheng with the Michigan Business Network have build relationships with local businesses in the Haidian District for over 30 years.

“This is just a gesture of goodwill, they went out on a limb…this is a free of charge donation to the City of Lansing in the interest of furthering the relationships that we have,” Holman said.

The mayor said the masks will be distributed to places that need them such as homeless shelters, the Meals on Wheels program, and other volunteer facilities.