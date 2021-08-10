Lansing School District to require masks for all students & staff

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — All students and staff will be required to wear masks in Lansing School District building this fall, the school district announced today.

The only exceptions will be if you have a documented medical necessity or when it’s just vaccinated staff members in private offices where students aren’t present.

The district released the following statement:

Dear Families, The Lansing School District is deeply committed to your family’s health and welfare. In order to keep our

families as safe as possible during this time, the District, in partnership with our COVID Coordination Team, and guidance from multiple local, state, and federal health organizations, has worked diligently on creating a series of policies and strategies we feel best support your child’s learning and growth, while keeping them healthy, happy, engaged, supported, and challenged. Please read these rules knowing that our care, empathy, and love for your families guided our decisions.

The district also said the most important thing you can do to protect your family is get the vaccine. The district will be providing vaccines at all high schools during the first two weeks of school.

They will also take extra cleaning measures and will have their students socially distance.

In addition, they will also be practicing contact tracing, adding additional lunches and cohorting students into groups.