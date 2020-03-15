Lansing Schools announce food service plan for students, families

The Lansing School District is planning to distribute free meals to students and all family members beginning Monday, March 16.

The decision to offer the service comes in the wake of Governor Whitmer closing Michigan’s public schools in the face of the growing COVID-19 pandemic and the high number of students who receive meals through the school district.

The meal service will be provided through April 3, excluding weekends.

Parents or children 18 and under will be able to walk up, bike up, or drive a vehicle to a curb side location to pick up a breakfast for the next day and lunch for the day. Multiple days of meals may be picked up at one time, including food that will be needed for weekends. Parents do not need to bring their children to the site to pick up meals.

Here is the schedule and distribution locations:

The Lansing School District has set up a web site for updates on the food distribution. You can click here to see that information.