Lansing United will not play in 2020

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — The amateur soccer club, Lansing United, will not be taking the field in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, Jeremy Sampson, President/CEO of Lansing United said:

We want to extend a heartfelt thank you to all the healthcare heroes and first responders who are on the front lines every day. The sacrifices and assistance that you provide for those who are dealing with COVID-19 and all other illnesses are inspirational.

Michigan has been especially hard hit by the pandemic. Our responsibility first and foremost is to the health and safety of our players, fans, coaches and staff. As much as we would like to be a part of the return to normal life, the timing is just not right to play this summer.

We are committed to returning to the UWS in 2021 and competing in the Midwest Conference.

Thank you for your continued support of Lansing United. From our club to all of you, we hope that you are staying safe and healthy as we battle this global pandemic together and look forward to seeing you in 2021.