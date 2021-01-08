Lansing Urgent Care announces it will begin rapid COVID-19 testing

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 27: A medical worker shows the process for rapid coronavirus testing on the new Abbott ID Now machine at a ProHEALTH center in Brooklyn on August 27, 2020 in New York City. The portable Abbott ID Now uses a nasal swab to detect acute and infectious cases of COVID-19. ProHEALTH is offering the new service, which can deliver a test result in a s little as 15 minutes, at its centers in the tri-state area. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Urgent Care today announced that it will begin offering the rapid COVID-19 test.

In total, Lansing Urgent Care is offering three COVID-19 tests.

What do these COVID-19 tests detect?

Rapid Antigen Testis designed to detect viral proteins present in the Covid-19 virus WHILE YOU WAIT (10-15 minutes). Rapid tests are especially useful for those with symptoms of Covid-19 infection and/or those exposed to someone with known Covid-19 infection. Rapid tests are available to anyone whether or not symptoms of Covid-19 exist, but certain people may be encouraged to have a follow-up PCR test for confirmation of the rapid test result depending on their individual history, presentation, and rapid test result. Get in line online for Rapid Covid-19 testing by clicking here or walk into any of our 8 locations!

PCR Test is the gold standard test to detect Covid-19. PCR can take 3-4 (or more) days for results, and because PCR is more sensitive than a rapid test, PCR tests can sometimes remain falsely “Positive” for weeks or months after a Covid-19 infection has ended. Rapid antigen testing, while a bit less sensitive than PCR, has a real advantage over PCR in certain instances because it’s less likely to give a false-positive result after a recent infection has ended. You can get in line online for either test by clicking here or just walk into any of our 8 locations!

Antibody IgG Blood Test will detect if you have had prior exposure to COVID-19 and have developed antibodies to the virus. As COVID-19 is a new virus, it is unclear if the presence of antibodies definitely offers immunity. Most experts agree it likely does; however, the recommendation is to still practice universal precautions. Covid-19 Antibody test run by our partners at Quest Diagnostic has received Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA. Quest reports that the test they are using has approximately 99% Sensitivity and 98.5% Specificity.