LCC cancels basketball and volleyball seasons

LANSING, Mich, (WLNS) – Lansing Community College announced today that the 2021 basketball and volleyball seasons will be cancelled due to the pandemic.

“We understand that this decision is disappointing to our LCC community and beyond,” said LCC President Steve Robinson. “We must remain vigilant in our quest to keep ours students safe and healthy.”

LCC considered delaying the decision, but with the latest COVID-19 restrictions reissued by the MDHHS taking effect Monday, Dec. 21 through Jan. 15, 2021, it seems unlikely that indoor sports could resume safely the college said.

Student athletes’ scholarship dollars will not be impacted.