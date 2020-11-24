Leslie Public Schools transitions to online learning for a week

LESLIE, Mich. (WLNS) — Leslie Public Schools announced that it is transitioning to remote learning between Nov. 30 and Dec. 4 due to transportation and staffing shortages caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Most recently, the public school became aware of a staff member in the transportation department that tested positive for COVID-19, according to Superintendent Jeff Manthei.

The remote instruction applies to the following:

Leslie Middle School and Woodworth Elementary

● Lessons and instruction will continue as regular through Google Classroom and/or SeeSaw.

● Students who can access online lessons should work remotely during this time.

● For students who do not have access, packets will be available for pick up on Wednesday, December 2, 8:00 am – 3:00 pm (all work should be completed and returned when students return to school).

The high school will continue with current plans in place through December 9, 2020.

According to the superintendent, the staff member who tested positive for coronavirus is doing well.

In conversations with the Health Department, they have determined at this time, four students and three staff members must be quarantined.

These families have already been contacted.

If anyone else were required to be quarantined because of exposure, they would be contacted.

If your child does not qualify as close contact, you will not be contacted.

On Facebook, Superintendent Manthei wrote: “At this time, it is our role to tell all the families of Leslie Public Schools that we are moving forward under the guidance of the Ingham County Health Department and all measures have been taken to protect the wellbeing of your child(ren).”

Please continue to monitor for the onset of symptoms related to COVID-19, including fever, cough, difficulty breathing, headache, or new fatigue. If you note any change in the health of your child, please call your regular medical provider.