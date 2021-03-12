LIST: Where to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Mid-Michigan

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — All Michigan residents age 16 and up will become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine on April 5, according to an announcement by Governor Whitmer’s and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Friday.

People ages 16 to 49 with specific medical conditions or disabilities will qualify starting March 22. Two days later, March 24, a regional mass vaccination site will open at Detroit’s Ford Field to administer an additional 6,000 doses every day for two months.

How to get vaccinated:

Sign up to be placed on the Mid-Michigan District Health COVID-19 vaccination waiting list here.

If you don’t live in Mid-Michigan, you can find a vaccination site in your county here.

Where can you get vaccinated?

You can get vaccinated at a number of places, the health department recommends you explore all of these options to increase your chance of getting an appointment:

Mid-Michigan COVID-19 vaccine interest form

Based on the anticipated amount of vaccines becoming available to the state and President Biden’s directive that all adults should be eligible by May 1, Michigan is moving forward with allowing all Michiganders who were not previously eligible to begin receiving vaccine on Monday, April 5.

As providers are scheduling appointments, they should consider an individual’s risk of exposure due to their employment and their vulnerability to severe disease in determining how to schedule appointments.

It is anticipated that it may still take several weeks beyond April 5 for everyone who wishes to receive a vaccine to have an appointment.

For more updates surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine and its distribution in Michigan, visit the Michigan COVID-19 vaccine page here.