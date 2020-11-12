LIVE: Michigan medical leaders make major COVID-19 announcement

Notes to medical personnel hang in an area as nurses prepare to ender a COVID-19 unit at Starr County Memorial Hospital in Rio Grande City, Texas. As the coronavirus pandemic surges across the nation and infections and hospitalizations rise, medical administrators are scrambling to find enough nursing help — especially in rural areas and at small hospitals. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan medical leaders are holding a Zoom press conference today at 9:30 a.m. to discuss the COVID-19 outbreak in the state and to warn Michiganders of the growing concern.

“In the last week, Michigan has seen a historic and increasing number of COVID-19 cases and deaths,” the medical leaders said. “This has resulted in increased hospitalizations and pressure on our health care infrastructure across the state. The executives will discuss the active situations in their hospitals and what they are projecting.”

The following medical leaders will be on the call:

• Beaumont CEO John Fox

• Henry Ford Health System CEO Wright Lassiter III

• Munson Healthcare President and CEO Ed Ness

• Spectrum Health CEO and President Tina Freese Decker

• Michigan Health & Hospital Association CEO Brian Peters

• Gar Atchison, CEO and Market President at UP Health System – Marquette

Host: Gerry Anderson, Executive Chairman, DTE Energy; Co-Chair

<<<This story is developing and will be updated