Gov. Whitmer orders “stay at home” order as COVID-19 spreads

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS)– Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered 10 million Michigan residents to stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic, even as the number of confirmed cases in the state climbed to 1,232 with reports of 15 deaths statewide.

Her announcement came Monday morning following a weekend of speculation that an order was imminent.

Effective at 12:01 am on March 24, 2020, for at least the next three weeks, individuals may only leave their home or place of residence under very limited circumstances, and they must adhere to social distancing measures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention when they do so, including remaining at least six feet from people from outside the individual’s household to the extent feasible under the circumstances. Gov. Whitmer Executive Order

She emphasized that critical businesses and services will remain open.

Grocery stores will remain open and Whitmer cautioned people to not panic or hoard.

>>>Full list of critical businesses that will remain open

Here is a partial list:

For purposes of this order, critical infrastructure workers are those workers described by the Director of the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency in his guidance of March 19, 2020 on the COVID-19 response (available here). Such workers include some workers in each of the following sectors:

(a) Health care and public health.

(b) Law enforcement, public safety, and first responders.

(c) Food and agriculture.

(d) Energy.

(e) Water and wastewater.

(f) Transportation and logistics.

(g) Public works.

(h) Communications and information technology, including news media.

(i) Other community-based government operations and essential functions.

(j) Critical manufacturing.

(k) Hazardous materials.

(l) Financial services.

(m) Chemical supply chains and safety.

(n) Defense industrial base.

Now Michigan joins the list of at least ten states where shelter in place orders have been issued.

On Sunday Ohio joined similar governors’ efforts in California, Illinois and New York to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

On Sunday state health officials reported 1035 cases of COVID-19 in the state of Michigan, with nine deaths.