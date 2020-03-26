Local Therapist offering online services amid coronavirus

During the pandemic, businesses have been forced to change the way they do things to serve their customers, and therapist are doing the same.
Spring Forest Counseling is used to meeting their patients face to face in their office, but that has all changed, as they now use computers to talk to their patients.
It’s called “Teletherapy”, where Therapist and patients have their sessions through video.
So people don’t have to leave their house and stay home to slow the spread of the virus.
Tamera, is the owner of Spring Forest Counseling.
She says during, these uncertain times. People are dealing with a lot of anxiety and mental health should be a priority.
“Its really important to have access to mental health care providers, so they can process those feelings and feel heard and validated. And make some plans on what they can do in order to survive this, not just on a physical level..but mentally healthy.” said Tamera Lagalo, Owner of Spring Forest Counseling.
Tamera, says she has gotten great response so far and has seen her patients open up, because they are in their home.
She also says..some insurance companies will cover teletherapy.
During this pandemic, most companies are covering it the same as in person.
