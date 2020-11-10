Long lines at St. Johns COVID-19 testing center creates traffic issues

ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WLNS) — Clinton County Medical Center/OUCH Urgent Care continues to have long lines for their COVID-19 testing, which has created a traffic flow issue for the Southpoint Mall and its customers.

Beginning today, they are changing where the line will start, which they are hoping will create a safer environment.

The line for COVID-19 testing will begin in the “alley” between the main mall building and the Professional Building behind it. It will begin behind St. Vincent and wrap to the south behind Jade Garden, Secretary of State and the RESA Building.

St. Vincent donors will still be able to drop off and will stay to the left along their building. COVID-19 testing will be in the long line to the right.

Clinton County Medical Center/OUCH Urgent Care plan to have staff at the back entrances to direct traffic and keep the drives from being blocked.