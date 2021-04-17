Lt. Gov. Gilchrist gets first dose of vaccine in Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) — Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist received the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at the community vaccine site at Greater Grace Temple in Detroit today.

“I am proud to join millions of Michiganders in the fight against COVID-19 by getting the first dose of the safe, effective vaccine,” said Lt. Governor Gilchrist. “This virus has disproportionally targeted communities of color, and now we have the opportunity to ensure equitable access to the vaccine to keep each other safe and healthy. The best thing you can do to protect yourself, family, and neighbors is to get the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine, so we can get back to doing the things we love together.”

To date, Michigan has administered 5,788,119 vaccines.