Mandatory quarantine for some East Lansing properties ending today

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Today the mandatory quarantine imposed by the Ingham County Health Department on some East Lansing houses will expire.

While the latest numbers show less coronavirus cases in the county. Ingham County health officer, Linda Vail, says that’s not what’s really going on.

“We’ve got some real deep concerns about lack of accessing,” Vail said. “Not lack of access. There’s access to testing. But, lack of accessing testing in order to make sure that we can do the proper things to protect our community.”

Some students tell 6 News that some of their friends are not ignoring most safety guidelines.

Matthew Oaks, a sophomore at MSU says he’s seen this first hand. “There’s a lot of people who don’t really care anymore to be honest. They don’t even treat it like it’s a big deal,” Oaks said.

Vail adds that if things get worse, the East Lansing community may see further restrictions on the size of indoor and outdoor gathering. Broader mandatory quarantines may also be imposed.