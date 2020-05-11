Manufacturing in Michigan begins today

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced last week that the manufacturing industry could get back to work starting today, May 11th. This includes the Big 3 automakers, Ford General Motors and Fiat Chrysler.
Under the Governor’s order, companies are required to take steps to protect workers from getting sick with COVID-19. Safety measures include implementing daily screenings, creating entry points, and only allowing ‘essential’ employees to enter the facility
6 News reporter Araceli Crescencio will have updates for you later today