Manufacturing in Michigan begins today

FILE – In this June 24, 2019, file photo machines work on a Ford vehicle assembly line at Ford’s Chicago Assembly Plant in Chicago. U.S. manufacturing retreated again in April, a victim of economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak. The Institute for Supply Management, an association of purchasing managers, reported Friday, May 1, 2020, that its manufacturing index dropped to 41.5 last month from 49.1 in March. (AP Photo/Amr Alfiky, File)

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced last week that the manufacturing industry could get back to work starting today, May 11th. This includes the Big 3 automakers, Ford General Motors and Fiat Chrysler.

Under the Governor’s order, companies are required to take steps to protect workers from getting sick with COVID-19. Safety measures include implementing daily screenings, creating entry points, and only allowing ‘essential’ employees to enter the facility

6 News reporter Araceli Crescencio will have updates for you later today