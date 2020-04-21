Mayors of Lansing and Jackson join forces for “Stay Home, Stay Safe” PSA

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Jackson and Lansing mayors have teamed up to deliver a public service announcement as the coronavirus continues to spread across the Mid-Michigan area.

In the public service announcement, Lansing Mayor Andy Schor and Jackson Mayor Derek Dobies urge residents throughout the region to follow Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” Executive Order.

In the video, the two mayors express how people can show leadership by staying home and taking care of their families.

There are currently 314 of COVID-19 in Ingham County, where Lansing is based and 260 in Jackson County.