McLaren Health Plan won’t charge members for COVID-19 services through Sept 30

Flint, Mich. (WLNS) — McLaren Health Plan will extend its coverage with no cost to members for COVID-19 related services through September 30 this year.

Those costs include receiving the vaccine, virtual visits, testing and treatment.

“It’s important for our members to get the care they need. Their health and safety remain our top priority,” said Nancy Jenkins, president and CEO of McLaren Health Plan in a press release.

Staff at the health plan has been contacting members to help them register to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and to schedule preventive care services such as mammograms, well-visits and cancer screenings that may have been delayed due to the pandemic.