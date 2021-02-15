McLaren Health shares myths and facts about COVID vaccine

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — McLaren Greater Lansing today released a set of myths and facts about the COVID-19 vaccine.

The myths were released in part to dispel some of the circulating stigma and false statements made about the new vaccine.

Myth: COVID-19 vaccines were developed using untested or untrustworthy technology

Fact: “The vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna use mRNA technology, and although it’s a newer technology, it’s been in development and testing for more than a decade,” said Dr. Linda Peterson, McLaren Greater Lansing Chief Medical Officer. “Vaccines were tested, trialed, and deemed safe and effective before being granted emergency use by the FDA.”

Myth: The vaccine will give you COVID-19

Fact: While some vaccines for certain viruses contain that specific virus in a dead or weakened state in order to elicit an immune response, the leading COVID-19 vaccines (Pfizer and Modern) use mRNA technology, which does not contain the virus nor does it cause infection.

Myth: The vaccine will alter your DNA

Fact: The mRNA in the vaccines does not integrate with the body’s DNA. The mRNA vaccines cause the body’s cells to create the only the spike proteins used by the coronavirus to infect healthy cells, but not the coronavirus itself. This is what triggers an immune response, training your body to defend against the virus.

Myth: The side effects from the vaccine are dangerous

Fact: “The flu-like effects that can come from COVID-19 vaccines are a sign that your body’s immune system is responding and building your protection against the virus,” said Dr. Peterson. “Allergic reactions have been reported in extremely rare cases. Talking to your doctor can help you address any concerns you may have.”

Myth: You don’t need the vaccine if you’ve had COVID-19

Fact: Those who have recovered from COVID-19 do have natural immunity, but experts don’t yet know exactly how long that natural immunity lasts. There have been many recorded cases of people becoming infected with COVID-19 more than once, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends vaccines for those who have recovered from COVID-19.

Myth: You don’t have to wear a mask or socially distance after getting vaccinated

Fact: While the vaccine has been shown to be effective against infection and becoming sick from COVID-19, experts don’t yet know if being vaccinated can prevent you from spreading COVID-19 to others. Because of this, you should continue to wear a mask, practice social distancing and hand hygiene, and avoid large gatherings, even after being vaccinated.