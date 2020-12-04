MDHHS reduces COVID-19 quarantine period based on new CDC findings

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun provides an update on the state of coronavirus in Michigan on Nov. 4, 2020, as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer looks on. (Courtesy Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has changed their recommended COVID-19 quarantine period based on new findings by the Center for Disease Control (CDC).

The new data shows that 99 percent of infections will develop within 10 days of exposure. While the MDHHS says 14 days remains the gold-standard for quarantining, there are certain scenarios where a 10 day quarantine will be acceptable.

The person does not develop any symptoms or clinical evidence of COVID-19 infection during daily symptom monitoring for the 10 days after the last exposure.

Daily symptom monitoring continues through day 14 after the last exposure.

“We are basing this recommendation on scientific data from CDC and offering the opportunity to reduce the quarantine period to 10 days in certain circumstances,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “Public health officials can still require the 14-day period as this option most greatly mitigates the possibility of transmission. We strongly urge the continued use of masks, social distancing and hand washing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.”