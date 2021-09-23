Meijer gets ready to administer high volume of COVID-19 vaccine booster shots

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) — Meijer pharmacies across the Midwest are prepared to give COVID-19 booster shots to patients who are eligible. Where patients recieved their original vaccine sets is not a concern.

Eligible patients who received their original vaccinations from Meijer will be sent a text message before their timeframe to schedule their booster appointment.

To schedule an appointment, all other patients can text COVID to 75049 when eligible or walk into any Meijer pharmacy.

“We’ve come a long way these past 18 months, but in order to continue on that path and maintain our healthy communities, we encourage everyone who is eligible to get the COVID-19 booster. Our Pharmacy Team worked diligently to vaccinate a very large number of people in a relatively short amount of time and is preparing to administer boosters for those who are eligible to take that next step.” Rick Keyes, President & CEO of Meijer

In April, Meijer pharmacies launched a walk-up vaccine program at all locations across the Midwest after administering one million vaccine doses at its in-store clinics.

Now, Meijer has administered nearly 1.9 million doses.

All eligible individuals, including those ages 12-17 with a parent or guardian, are encouraged to get their vaccine at their local Meijer pharmacy.

Several questions have come in to Meijer pharmacy about if it is safe to get the flu shot and COVID-19 vaccine at the same time. Research displays it is safe to have the two shots administered at the same time.