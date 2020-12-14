Meijer pharmacies prepare for COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) – Meijer stores across Michigan are gearing up for an extensive COVID-19 vaccine administration program.

“Throughout this pandemic our stores and store teams have played an important role in supporting communities throughout the Midwest,” Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes said. “We are aggressively preparing for the next phase of this challenge, which will be to ensure our communities have the ability to quickly and safely obtain a COVID-19 vaccine once they become available.”

To maximize access to COVID-19 vaccines for all Americans, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) recently announced the U.S. government’s partnership with numerous pharmacies such as Meijer.

“I’m very proud of our Meijer team and our partnership with the CDC and HHS to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to our communities once its available,” Meijer Vice President of Pharmacy Jason Beauch said. “Our pharmacists, pharmacy interns, and pharmacy technicians throughout the Midwest continue to prepare for the unprecedented challenge of vaccinating a very large number of people in the near future.”

As it prepares for vaccines to eventually be distributed, Meijer is focusing on a variety of initiatives to help provide COVID-19 vaccines to a large number of patients, such as the development of solutions to help the retailer to manage the volume of patients and administering necessary follow-up doses of the vaccine.

Additionally, the company is looking at physical spaces and locations for large-scale clinics, similar to the seasonal flu shot clinics the retailer conducted this Fall at large stadiums and outdoor locations. Meijer also has the potential to host COVID-19 clinics inside its stores.