LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—Meijer says they are ready for a second round of COVID-19 booster shots across its pharmacies.

The shots will go to eligible patients who are 50-years-old and up.

That is regardless of when they received their original vaccine.

Customers can text COVID to 75049 or visit clinic.meijer.com to schedule an appointment when eligible or walk into any Meijer pharmacy.