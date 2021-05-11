Memorial Day travel expected to be up 57 percent in Michigan this year, AAA says

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s been almost two years since many families have taken a summer vacation and after all that time people are ready to hit the road.

“We’ve seen a years worth of pent up demand and it’s about to be unleashed this summer as Americans anticipate Memorial Day Weekend as the kick off of the summer,” said Adrienne Woodland, a Spokesperson for AAA.

Woodland said the travel numbers this Memorial Day compared to last year are not even comparable.

“The Memorial Day travel will rebound to more than 37 million expected to travel nationally and in Michigan we expect more than 1 million residents to travel this year and in Michigan that’s a 57 percent increase compared to 2020.”

Debbie Haas, the Vice President of Travel for AAA the Auto Club Group, credits the vaccines for putting people in the mindset to travel.

“People are engaging more and more in travel now because they have increased confidence,” Haas said. “They’re seeing the vaccine roll out and the health environment and feel safer. They’re feeling personally ready based on their own vaccination status.”

Woodland said a majority of travelers will do so on the road this year. Although the flight numbers aren’t what they were pre-pandemic, they’re looking pretty encouraging.

“Certainly were definitely encouraged,” Woodland said. “You know we’ve been getting our travel bookings at AAA The Auto Club Group, they’ve surged recently and we’re getting folks booking into 2022. So people are definitely still ready to go on vacations and travel and they’re still interested in traveling.”