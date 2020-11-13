Meridian Township Police Department to limit in-person responses due to COVID-19

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — The Meridian Township Police Department released a statement today saying that they will attempt to limit in-person responses due to COVID-19.

The department listed these examples of ways they will attempt to limit interactions:

Complaints which are civil in nature

Fraud and identity theft crimes where no suspect is identified

Frauds not occurring within our jurisdiction

Property crimes with damage or theft under $1,000

Lost property complaints

Private property accidents

Harassing communications

The department said if you find yourself involved in one of these incidents, call 517-332-6526. A dispatcher will field your call and notify a police supervisor. The supervisor will decide if an in-person response is necessary at that time. If an in-person response is not necessary, an officer will contact you by phone to discuss your incident as soon as possible.

The department said they will continue to respond in-person to all violent and in-progress crimes and said citizens are encouraged to call 9-1-1 during these types of incidents.

Callers are encouraged to notify dispatch if they believe they have symptoms related to COVID-19, so officers can take necessary precautions when responding.

The Meridian Township Police Department has also suspended all non-criminal fingerprinting and court ordered preliminary breath tests. The services will resume at a later date upon recommendations by the Ingham County Health Department. All non-essential people will have limited access to the police department and are encouraged to call 517-853-4800 before coming into the department.