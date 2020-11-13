Meridian Township Police Department to limit in-person responses due to COVID-19

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — The Meridian Township Police Department released a statement today saying that they will attempt to limit in-person responses due to COVID-19.
The department listed these examples of ways they will attempt to limit interactions:
- Complaints which are civil in nature
- Fraud and identity theft crimes where no suspect is identified
- Frauds not occurring within our jurisdiction
- Property crimes with damage or theft under $1,000
- Lost property complaints
- Private property accidents
- Harassing communications
The department said if you find yourself involved in one of these incidents, call 517-332-6526. A dispatcher will field your call and notify a police supervisor. The supervisor will decide if an in-person response is necessary at that time. If an in-person response is not necessary, an officer will contact you by phone to discuss your incident as soon as possible.
The department said they will continue to respond in-person to all violent and in-progress crimes and said citizens are encouraged to call 9-1-1 during these types of incidents.
Callers are encouraged to notify dispatch if they believe they have symptoms related to COVID-19, so officers can take necessary precautions when responding.
The Meridian Township Police Department has also suspended all non-criminal fingerprinting and court ordered preliminary breath tests. The services will resume at a later date upon recommendations by the Ingham County Health Department. All non-essential people will have limited access to the police department and are encouraged to call 517-853-4800 before coming into the department.