MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — If you’re going to any of Meridian Township’s indoor buildings, you will now need a mask.

The township announced today that they are reinstating their mask mandate, regardless of vaccination status.

They are just the latest of many places in the area, including schools and government buildings, that will now require masks indoors.

Meridian Township has 43,000 residents and includes Okemos, Haslett, and a small part of East Lansing and Williamston.