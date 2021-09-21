Meteorologist says he was fired for refusing to get COVID-19 vaccine

FILE – In this March 26, 2021, file photo a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site setup in Philadelphia. Religious objections, once used only sparingly around the country to get exempted from various required vaccines, are becoming a much more widely used loophole against the COVID-19 shot. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLNS) — A news station in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, WLUC TV6, has parted ways with Meteorologist Karl Bohnak, who has been working for the station for 33 years. Bohnak was let go for refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“It is with a heavy heart, I announce after over 33 years, I am no longer employed at TV6,” Bohnak wrote in a Facebook post last week.

Gray TV, which owns WLUC, has a requirement for all employees to be vaccinated by Oct. 1.

“Since I chose not to take one of the shots, I was fired,” Bohnak wrote.

Bohnak claims he is the “luckiest man in the world” because he had a dream as a kid to be a weatherman.

“I got to broadcast weather for one of the most challenging, beautiful spots in the United States,” Bohnak said. “As an added bonus, the people I broadcast to all across Upper Michigan were so kind and encouraging.”

Bohnak believes that his refusal of the shot is his right and his choice.

“Many of you have taken one of these injections, and that is absolutely your right,” Bohnak said. “It is also my right to choose the medical options I feel are right for me. I have authority over my body.”