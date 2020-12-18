Michigan high school fall sports to resume, winter schedules To Be Determined

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) announced today that the three remaining Fall tournaments will resume with teams allowed to restart practice Monday, Dec. 21.

This comes after a Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) plan that allows those activities to resume.

The MHSAA’s Football, Girls Volleyball and Girls Swimming & Diving teams and individuals still participating in tournament play will be allowed to do so as part of an MDHHS pilot rapid testing program that is designed to gain insight and collect data on the spread of COVID-19.

It is anticipated that specifics and details of the Fall tournament pilot testing program will be coming from the MDHHS.

All previous safety protocols remain in place, and no spectators will be allowed at the Fall tournament events.

All indoor Winter sports – which are not part of the pilot rapid testing program – remain on pause from the MDHHS until Jan. 16, although girls and boys alpine skiing season will be allowed to begin practice Monday, Dec. 21.

The MDHHS Council will meet again Tuesday, Dec. 22, to discuss details for the rest of Winter sports.

All Spring 2021 sports are expected to begin on time and play complete seasons concluding with their traditional MHSAA Tournament dates in May and June.