MHSAA suspends all tournaments, winter sports

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan High School Athletic Association has suspended it’s fall tournaments and the start of its winters seasons after Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced a three-week shut down of a number of indoor social gatherings and other group activities.

The playoff and tournament games for football, girls volleyball, and girls swimming & diving will be stopped. MHSAA Executive Director Mark Uyl issued this statement in regards to the postponement.

“We understand the need for action, and we will explore all options to complete our fall tournaments when restrictions are lifted,” said Uyl. “We will assess everything over the next three weeks relative to fall and winter sports and come up with a plan that keeps us connected to our goal, for months, of having three seasons that are played to their conclusions.”

For a more detailed breakdown of tonight's new Epidemic Order, which will begin on Wednesday at 12:01 a.m. for 3 weeks, check out this guide.

