LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan has added 27,705 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 this week, meaning the state’s daily average is now 3,958 new cases per day.

Additionally, 76 deaths were also confirmed this week.

Since the start of the pandemic, Michigan has seen a total of 2,472,596 total COVID-19 cases with 36,140 total deaths.

Every county in the mid-Michigan area is categorized as having a “low” transmission rate.

In terms of vaccinations, Michigan is inching towards its 70% vaccination goal, with 67.0% of Michiganders having gotten their first dose.

That means 3% of Michiganders will have to get a dose in order to meet the 70% goal.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is updating vaccine providers in Michigan regarding the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine.

On May 5, FDA revised its Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) and limited the authorized use of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine.

The updated EUA limits use to:

Individuals 18 years of age and older for whom other authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccines are not accessible or clinically appropriate; or

Individuals 18 years of age and older who elect to receive the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine because they would otherwise not receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

The FDA determined that the risk of thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS) warrants limiting the authorized use of the vaccine.

According to MDHHS, TTS is a syndrome of rare and potentially life-threatening blood clots in combination with low levels of blood platelets. TTS linked with the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine has most frequently presented within 10 days to two weeks following vaccine administration.

Throughout the pandemic, our federal partners have been committed to ensuring that science and data guided their decisions. These new guidelines further underscore the robust safety review process in place for these vaccines. We continue to urge all Michiganders ages 5 and older to get their safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible and to get boosted if eligible.” Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive

The FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) identified 60 confirmed TTS cases following the administration of Janssen COVID-19 vaccine, including nine fatal cases.

For those who received the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine as their primary dose, it is recommended they receive a COVID-19 vaccine booster dose.

Additionally, if Janssen COVID-19 vaccine was used for both the primary and booster doses, individuals are eligible for an additional dose of an mRNA vaccine.