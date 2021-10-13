MI COVID-19 cases have not been this high since April, 4,300+ cases per day

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Approximately 8,671 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Michigan since Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is 4,335 per day.
Daily COVID-19 cases in Michigan have not been this high since April of this year.
There have been 110 deaths in Michigan since Monday, 58 of which were confirmed during a Vital Records Review.
- Ingham County has seen 26,556 total cases with 427 total deaths.
- Eaton County has seen 10,788 toal cases with 223 total deaths.
- Jackson County has seen 17,689 toal cases with 311 total deaths.
- Clinton County has seen 7,056 with 96 total deaths.
As of yesterday, around 68.1% of Michigan has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, putting the state just 1.9% away from the goal of 70%.
According to Michigan.gov, a recent update in residential addresses reported to the CDC data tracker will decrease the number of MI residents with 1+ doses by ~48,000 (-0.8%).
Spectrum Health is seeing a major surge in COVID-19 patients, so much so that the hospital is having to push back elective surgeries.
Doctors with Spectrum and Michigan Health-West are encouraging people to get vaccinated to help reduce the number of people needing hospital care.