MI COVID-19 cases have not been this high since April, 4,300+ cases per day

A healthcare worker fills a syringe with Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at a community vaccination event in a predominately Latino neighborhood in Los Angeles, California, August 11, 2021. – All teachers in California will have to be vaccinated against Covid-19 or submit to weekly virus tests, Governor Gavin Newsom announced on August 11, as authorities grapple with exploding infection rates. The number of people testing positive for the disease has surged in recent weeks, with the highly infectious Delta variant blamed for the bulk of new cases. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Approximately 8,671 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Michigan since Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is 4,335 per day.

Daily COVID-19 cases in Michigan have not been this high since April of this year.

There have been 110 deaths in Michigan since Monday, 58 of which were confirmed during a Vital Records Review.

Ingham County has seen 26,556 total cases with 427 total deaths.

Eaton County has seen 10,788 toal cases with 223 total deaths.

Jackson County has seen 17,689 toal cases with 311 total deaths.

Clinton County has seen 7,056 with 96 total deaths.

As of yesterday, around 68.1% of Michigan has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, putting the state just 1.9% away from the goal of 70%.

According to Michigan.gov, a recent update in residential addresses reported to the CDC data tracker will decrease the number of MI residents with 1+ doses by ~48,000 (-0.8%).

Spectrum Health is seeing a major surge in COVID-19 patients, so much so that the hospital is having to push back elective surgeries.

Doctors with Spectrum and Michigan Health-West are encouraging people to get vaccinated to help reduce the number of people needing hospital care.