Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan accounts for 15% of all new B.1.1.7 variant cases in the U.S., according to Dr. Sarah Lyon-Callo, director of the Bureau of Epidemiology and Population Health at Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The Centers for Disease Control is reporting 4,686 new cases of the COVID-19 variant, B.1.1.7.

Lyon-Callo said Michigan has now recorded 725 confirmed cases of the new variant.

The variant has been found in 31 counties in both peninsulas; more than half of those come from an outbreak within the state prison system. There has also been one case of the highly contagious B.1.351 variant in Jackson County.

Michigan now ranks ninth in the nation for highest number of cases (up three spots) and 10th in highest case rate (up 17 spots). Michigan is now seeing a sharper increase in cases than any of its Great Lakes neighbors.