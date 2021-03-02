Michigan adds 1,067 new COVID-19 cases as Governor eases capacity restrictions in public spaces

by: Megan Schellong

Posted: / Updated:

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan today added 1067 new cases and 24 deaths due to COVID-19.

*The deaths announced today include 12 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

At a live press briefing updating the Michiganders on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic in Michigan, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s chief medical executive said we’re now seeing a plateau in the COVID-19 case rate.

This week, the case rate is 91 cases per million, which is just slightly down from last week.

Two Michigan areas seeing a slow growth in COVID-19 cases are the Saginaw and Traverse City regions.

Across the state, test positivity increase slightly from 3.5% to 3.7% this week.

Dr. Khaldun said Michigan’s COVID-19 statistics are similar to ones the state saw at the beginning of October.

She said Michigan is doing “quite well” in terms of hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients, where 3.9% of in-patients beds are now being used for COVID-19 patients compared with 4.3% the week prior.

The number of outbreaks reported among local health departments is also down to 565 from 631 the week before.

New outbreaks among K-12 schools, manufacturing and long term care facilities continue to rank in the top 3 settings for new outbreaks.

Long term care facilities are where 40% and more of all ongoing outbreaks have been occurring, Dr. Khaldun said.

Dr. Khaldun also warned people about the B117 variant, noting that 60% of those cases have been associated with correctional facilities.

Dr. Khaldun said the spread of the new variant is undetected and difficult to trace, therefore creating a critical time in the fight against the pandemic.

In addition to updating the state o the COVID-19 statistics, Gov. Whitmer and the health officials today announced the loosening of capacity restrictions in public spaces.

See below the new changes:

  • Restaurants and bars are allowed to be at 50% capacity up to 100 people. Tables must be six feet apart with no more than six people per table. There is now an 11 p.m. curfew.
  • Indoor non-residential gatherings where people interact across households are permitted up to 25 people, allowing public meetings and other small indoor gatherings to resume.
  • Outdoor non-residential gatherings where people interact across households are permitted up to 300, allowing larger outdoor events to resume.
  • Indoor entertainment venues are allowed to be at 50% capacity, up to 300 people.
  • Exercise facilities are allowed to be at 30% capacity with restrictions on distancing and mask requirements.
  • Retail is allowed to be at 50% capacity.
  • Casinos are allowed to be at 30% capacity.
  • Indoor stadiums and arenas are allowed have 375 if seating capacity is under 10,000; 750 if seating capacity is over 10,000. 
  • Outdoor entertainment and recreational facilities may host up to 1,000 patrons.

