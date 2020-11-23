Michigan adds 11,500 COVID-19 cases over the weekend

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — State health officials today reported more than 11,500 coronavirus cases over the weekend.

Today’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, November 21st. Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is ~5755 per day.

Michigan now has 314,216 recorded COVID-19 cases.

The number of coronavirus recoveries in the state is: 152,267 individual recoveries, or half of all the state’s documented COVID-19 cases as of Nov. 20.

The number of persons recovered on Nov. 20 represents COVID-19 confirmed individuals with an onset date on or prior to October 21, 2020. If an individual dies from a COVID-related cause >30 days from onset/referral, they are removed from the number of persons recovered.

The recovery rate has been on the decline since the summer and early fall. At one point in the summer, more than 70% of all COVID-19 cases in Michigan were reported as recovered. Today, only half of the cases have recovered.

Local COVID-19 update:

The East Lansing Board of Education will meet on Monday night and take action on a new recommendation to delay the date of in-person instruction until at least the week of January 19.

The most recent approved plan and timeline from October was to offer in-person instruction for Pre-K though grade 5 students starting the week of January 4 and for in-person instruction at the middle and high school to be offered beginning the week of January 19.

Now, due to current conditions regarding Covid-19, Superintendent Dori Leyko is recommending to modify that timeline so that in-person instruction for all grades gets pushed back to start no earlier than January 19, 2021.

COVID-19 at MSU’s athletic department

Michigan State’s men’s basketball head coach Tom Izzo attended weekend practices and returned to the office on Monday morning, having completed his self-isolation following a positive COVID-19 test.

Izzo tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 9 and isolated at his home for 11 days, before returning to observe practices on Friday and Saturday. He returned to the office on Monday morning in advance of Michigan State’s season-opening game on Wednesday, Nov. 25 against Eastern Michigan at the Breslin Center.