Michigan adds 1,200 new COVID-19 cases

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — State health officials today reported just slightly more than 1,200 new cases and 63 deaths due to COVID-19 in Michigan.

The additional 1,200 new cases continue the trend that cases in Michigan are plateauing.

Of the 63 deaths, 36 were identified through a vital records review of death certificates.

While state COVID-19 cases have been plateauing, new coronavirus outbreaks in K-12 schools are rising.

They increased by five new outbreaks from the previous week and are up by 29 new outbreaks compared to this time last month.

The increases follow Governor Whitmer’s announcement in January that encouraged all schools to re-open to in-person learning by and before March 1.

This week, Michigan has seen a decrease in the number of new daily reported COVID-19 cases.

The number of tests conducted in the past seven days has ranged between 380 and 415 tests per 100,000 people.

In regards to the number of tests coming back positive, Michigan as of Feb. 1 is testing 4.6% positive, which is under the World Health Organization’s 5.0% threshold. In May 2020, the World Health Organization recommended the percent of positive tests remain below 5% for at least two weeks before governments consider reopening.

A low percent positive simply means that the level of coronavirus transmission, relative to the amount of testing, is low at this point in time, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

Does wearing two masks provide more protection?

It depends, but it’s possible that doubling up could help in some situations.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends wearing a cloth mask made with two or more layers, and ensuring it covers your nose and mouth. The agency says it should fit snugly so there aren’t any gaps at the sides of your face.

Wearing just one mask should be enough for most situations, as long as it fits well and isn’t loose, said Dr. David Hamer, an infectious disease expert at Boston University.

“Starting out with a good mask to begin with is going to be key,” Hamer said.

Third stimulus checks: Could we get $1,400 payments in February?

After winning the presidential election, Joe Biden vowed to get Americans a new round of economic relief through $1,400 direct payments. Nearly a month later, we haven’t seen much movement on his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan that includes those checks for most Americans.

Late last week, Biden urged Congress to take immediate action. On Monday night, the president hosted 10 GOP senators at the White House to discuss their views on relief — which would include a smaller direct payment amount targeted to Americans most in need.

Republican were largely upbeat following the two-hour meeting.

“It was a very good exchange of views. I wouldn’t say we came together on a package tonight. No one expected that in a two-hour meeting but what we did agree to do is follow up and talk further,” said Sen. Susan Collins.

The GOP proposal is a much slimmer $618 billion plan with $1,000 in direct payments to individuals earning up to $40,000 a year, or $80,000 for couples, according to a draft obtained by The Associated Press.

Meanwhile, Democrats who lead the Senate and House plan to take first steps this week toward delivering fresh assistance to Americans and businesses.

