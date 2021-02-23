Michigan adds 1,300 new COVID-19 cases today

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan today added 1316 new cases and 34 deaths due to COVID-19.

Today’s daily case count is just shy of the number of cases reported over Saturday and Sunday (which was more than 1,400).

Of the 34 deaths, 18 were identified in a vital records review.

The U.S. on Monday passed 500,000 COVID-19 deaths. As a response, Gov. Whitmer ordered all Michigan buildings to lower their flags to half-staff through Friday to commemorate those lives.

“As we lower the flags to honor and remember the 500,000 American lives, my heart is with the families of loved ones who passed away from this vicious virus,” Whitmer said. “Our nation grieves as we continue the fight to eradicate COVID-19. The quickest way out of the pandemic is through equitable distribution of the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines. That’s why we are encouraging every Michigander to make a plan to get vaccinated when a vaccine becomes available. We can see the light at the end of the tunnel, and we will get through this pandemic together.”

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and the Protect Michigan Commission announced details for a new program to help enhance the state’s vaccine equity strategy.

Michigan providers that are federally enrolled to administer COVID-19 vaccines are encouraged to apply by Monday, March 1 if they can help remove barriers for those ages 60 and up who are most vulnerable to the effects of the virus.

Applicants accepted into the community outreach pilot project can request up to 2,500 doses.

“We want to make sure all Michiganders have access to the safe and effective vaccines as we work toward our goal of vaccinating 70% of Michiganders age 16 and up as quickly as possible,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health.

Some side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine are normal and could be signs that your body is building up immunity, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

But in rare cases, people may experience side effects after their first dose that indicate they should not receive the second one.

Jenny Johnson, public information officer for the Utah Department of Health, said those who are allergic to any ingredients in the vaccine and those who have had an immediate allergic reaction after the first dose likely should not receive the follow-up shot.

