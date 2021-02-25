Michigan adds 1388 new COVID-19 cases today

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — State health officials confirmed 1388 new cases and 48 deaths due to COVID-19 in Michigan.

Of the 48 deaths, 30 were identified in a vital records review of death certificates.

An overlook of the vaccination efforts

15.5% of Michiganders over 16 have received one dose and about 675,000 people are fully vaccinated with 2 doses.

People who are older than 75 have been vaccinated at higher rates, per the state’s prioritization strategy — so 41% of people older than 75 have had at least one dose.

The state’s goal is to vaccine 70% of people 60 and older as soon as possible.

Governor Whitmer made the following statement after the state hit another vaccination milestone today by administering over 2 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“As of today, over two million doses of the safe, effective COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Michigan, keeping us on track to reach our goal of vaccinating 70% of Michiganders 16 and up. My administration will continue working closely with the Biden administration to help us ramp up our supply so we can return to the normalcy we all crave as soon as possible. I want to thank our tireless frontline health care workers who are working around the clock to administer these life-saving shots so people can get back to work and our kids can get back to in-person learning. I also want to call on the Michigan Legislature to pass the MI COVID Recovery Plan which allocates federal funds to boost our vaccination efforts and expand testing and lab capacity. Ending this pandemic requires us to utilize every resource we have, and every day we do not pass this plan we are leaving billions on the table. This is an incredible milestone, but we still have a lot of work to do. Let’s get to it.” Governor Gretchen Whitmer

Other local COVID-19 News

City of East Lansing’s State of Emergency and downtown mask order extended

The East Lansing City Council extended East Lansing Mayor Aaron Stephens’ declaration of a City-State of Emergency and the requirement to wear a face mask in all outdoor public spaces within the boundaries of the East Lansing Downtown Development Authority (DDA) through May 16, 2021.

Senate approves COVID-19 relief funding

The Michigan Senate on Thursday approved nearly $2 billion in COVID-19 relief funding to protect people from the virus and help Michigan students safely return to school.

“These measures responsibly invest billions of dollars in federal COVID-19 funding to meet the most critical needs facing Michigan families right now — more people getting vaccines, more testing and getting more students safely back in their classrooms,” said Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Jim Stamas, R-Midland. “The Senate has now approved roughly $6 billion in COVID-19 relief to improve access to lifesaving vaccines while also supporting our front-line workers, students, small businesses and people trying to make ends meet.

Senate Bill 114 includes funding to meet the goals of ensuring healthier families and communities, such as: