Michigan adds 1600 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan added 1,601 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend with 221 deaths.

*The deaths announced today include 205 deaths identified during a Vital Records review. See the cumulative data page for more information.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s chief medical executive reported the Michigan COVID-19 case rate is decreasing, specifically, the case rate is down 72% from the November peak with 203 cases per million, on average.

The percentage of positive tests is now 6.2%, which is a good sign, Dr. Khaldun said.

THe percentage of in-patient COVID-19 beds is also trending down at 9.2%.