Michigan adds 1,800 new COVID-19 cases, continuing plateau of cases

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — State health officials today reported 1872 new cases and 80 deaths due to COVID-19.

The deaths announced today includes 67 deaths identified during a Vital Records review. See cumulative data page for more.

To date, Michigan has logged 556,109 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic. That number is larger than the total number of residents living in Gennessee County alone.

The state’s test positivity rate has been decreasing, according to the state’s chief medical executive, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, who briefed the state on COVID-19 data Monday. .

The percentage of tests now coming back positive is 6.2%, which is down significantly from the 11% positivity rate that we were seeing since before the holiday season.

Nine Roman Catholic nuns in southern Michigan have died in January due to a COVID-19 outbreak at their retirement home, which had gone for months without a single case, a spokeswoman said Thursday.

The women lived at the campus of the Adrian Dominican Sisters in Adrian, 75 miles (120 kilometers) southwest of Detroit.

COVID-19 has been cited in the deaths of dozens of retired or infirm nuns who lived in congregate settings in the U.S. Eight nuns in suburban Milwaukee died of virus complications in one week in December, including four in one day.

U-M orders stay-in-place order due to new COVID variant

The Washtenaw County Health Department and the University of Michigan on Wednesday announced a stay-in-place order for all U-M undergrads, grads and professional students enrolled in the Winter 2021 semester due to the emerging B.1.1.7 variant.

It is effective immediately and urges all students, including those in on-campus housing, to remain in their residence or household through Feb. 7, 2021.

The University is seeing increased cases in the U-M student community, with larger numbers of close contacts from social activities.

The university has worked closely with the Washtenaw County Health Department to develop additional proactive recommendations to contain COVID-19.

Under the county recommendations, U-M Ann Arbor students may leave their residences to attend in-person classes, instructional labs, or other essential educational activities, including research. They may also leave to work or to obtain food, medicine, medical care, COVID-19 testing, vaccinations, or supplies that are essential when such cannot be obtained via delivery. Religious activities and volunteering at vaccination efforts are permitted. Outdoor exercise is encouraged in groups of no more than two people. U-M supports these recommendations for all students, including student-athletes, along with additional quarantine and isolation requirements for those who tested positive or are close contacts.

For all these activities, strict adherence to preventive measures is required, and mandatory testing requirements for undergraduates coming to campus and living in residence halls remain in place.

A new coronavirus variant identified in South Africa has been found in the United States for the first time, with two cases diagnosed in South Carolina, state health officials said Thursday.

The two cases don’t appear to be connected, nor do the people have a history of recent travel, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said.

“That’s frightening,” because it means there could be more undetected cases within the state, said Dr. Krutika Kuppalli, an infectious diseases physician at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston. “It’s probably more widespread.”