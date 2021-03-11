Michigan adds 2,000 more COVID-19 cases today

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan today added 2091 new cases and 23 deaths due to COVID-19.

The deaths announced today includes 16 deaths identified during a Vital Records review. See cumulative data page for more information.

Today marks one year since the World Health Organization deemed the coronavirus a pandemic.

Yesterday marked the one-year anniversary since Michigan reported its first case of COVID-19.

The state has now topped 662,000 cases with more than 15,000 deaths.

1 in 5 in US lost someone close to COVID-19, poll finds

About 1 in 5 Americans say they lost a relative or close friend to the coronavirus, highlighting the division between heartache and hope as the country itches to get back to normal a year into the pandemic.

A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research illustrates how the stage is set for a two-tiered recovery. The public’s worry about the virus has dropped to its lowest point since the fall, before the holidays brought skyrocketing cases into the new year.

But people still in mourning express frustration at the continued struggle to stay safe.

Ingham community health centers offering COVID-19 vaccine to new patients

People who are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine may now go to the

Ingham Community Health Centers to be vaccinated.

You don’t need to be an established patient to receive the vaccine through the health centers.

The Ingham Community Health Centers is a network of federally qualified health centers (FQHCs) that are part of the Ingham County Health Department; however, vaccine registration and appointments for the two entities are separate.

To be vaccinated through the health centers, patients should call one of three locations: Forest Community Health Center at (517) 887-4302, Birch Community Health Center at

(517) 244-8030, or New Hope Community Health Center at (517) 887-4400.