Michigan adds 2,100 new COVID-19 cases

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — State health officials today reported 2,157 new cases and 17 deaths due to COVID-19.

Today the governor announced a new epidemic order, which will take effect Monday, February 1, officially allowing indoor dining at restaurants with certain requirements; concessions at casinos, movie theaters and stadiums; personal services requiring mask removal; and non-residential gatherings of up to 10 people from two households.

The new order will last three weeks, until Sunday, Feb. 21.

Restaurants and bars will be allowed to reopen at 25% capacity with up to 100 people. Tables must be six feet apart with no more than six people per table. Outdoor tents with four sides are permitted under these same rules. Bars and restaurants must close by 10 p.m. Additionally, contact information must be collected from diners for contact tracing purposes.

As of midnight Thursday, Sparrow had distributed 18,415 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine after beginning administration of the vaccine this week to members of the public in the 1B group (70 and older, per the recommendation of the Ingham County Health Department) and to essential workers.

The previous vaccine distribution (as of Wednesday evening) was approximately 16,700 vaccines.

If you’re going to get the COVID-19 vaccine, make sure you’re not getting another vaccine too close together.

A health official said there are too many unknowns about the side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine being administered right before or after another vaccine, such as the flu or shingles shot.

“The current CDC recommendation is 14 days to wait between receiving different vaccines. This is not a hard stop, though. It’s simply a recommendation,” said Heather Wright, an infection preventionist at SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital in St. Charles, Missouri.

Wright said separating vaccines by 14 days can help determine which vaccine may have caused a side effect if one happens.

“It’s not necessarily removing the effectiveness of each vaccine, but it’s simply a guide so that we know that those patients’ immune system is not being overstimulated,” Wright said.

If a COVID-19 vaccine is inadvertently given within 14 days of another vaccine, you do not need to restart the COVID vaccine series. You should still complete the series on schedule. Health officials believe the benefits outweigh the risks.