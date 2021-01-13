Michigan adds 2,700 new COVID-19 cases

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan added 2,694 new COVID-19 cases today with 2 additional deaths, according to the state data.

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Robert Gordon said today that Michigan is doing a better job at controlling the coronavirus than the other states in the midwest.

Doctor Gordon showed the following midwest COVID-19 trends, with Michigan as the lowest trend/peak.

MDHHS Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun provided today’s COVID-19 update stating that the test positivity within Michigan has ranged between 8%-10% over the past week.

The state’s COVID-19 positivity rate is 9.1% and Dr. Khaldun said we need to watch those numbers closely.

Looking at hospitals in the state, approximately 12.1% of in-patient beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients and the good news is that this percentage is continuing to drop.

“Overall we are in a much better place with our numbers than the beginning of November,” Dr. Khaldun said.

Dr. Khaldun said Michigan is doing much better than most other states right now.

Still, she cautioned people and encouraged them to continue wearing a mask and social distancing because there is still another strain of the coronavirus out there.

“We haven’t identified the new mutation of the virus; that new strain is present in other states and it may be present in Michigan, but we haven’t identified it yet,” she said.

Dr. Khaldun added that the state is making progress in its vaccination efforts. The current goal is to ensure 70% of people 16 years and older are vaccinated as quickly as possible.

Dr. Khaldun reported that the number of vaccinations increases every week in the state.