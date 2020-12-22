Michigan adds 3,000 new COVID-19 cases

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan today added 3,082 new COVID-19 cases to its growing 466,000+ case total.

There are an additional 173 deaths reported today. Of the 173 deaths, 72 were identified in a vital records review.

Governor Whitmer announced that her administration will take a number of actions to provide support for Michigan’s families, restaurants, and small businesses struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Whitmer Administration will implement another liquor buyback program for restaurants and bars similar to the one administered earlier this year, as well as partner with Michigan restaurants to allow SNAP benefits for prepared meals. The administration also announced another $2 million for the Eviction Diversion Program to reduce the number of evictions this winter.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced today that the Michigan Model for Health curriculum is now available online for educators.

The MDHHS said that the online format makes the curriculum more accessible and user-friendly for educators. It also allows the curriculum to be more responsive to the needs of Michigan educators with new content and revisions made in a timely fashion.

“Offering a skills-based curriculum in a user-friendly online format enables educators to teach and students to learn the skills necessary to develop the healthy habits that lead to success in the classroom and in life,” said State Superintendent Dr. Michael Rice. “Improving the health, safety and wellness of all learners is one of the key goals in Michigan’s Top 10 strategic education plan and the Michigan Model is a vital component in that effort.”