Michigan adds 3,143 COVID-19 cases over the weekend

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan today added 3143 COVID-19 cases from Saturday and Sunday’s report.

The total number of deaths from the weekend came to nine.

Today’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, March 13th. Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is ~1571 per day.

New COVID-19 outbreaks in K-12 schools have doubled in the past two weeks

New COVID-19 outbreaks in K-12 schools are approaching the all-time high that we saw in mid-November.

This week, health officials identified 54 new outbreaks in K-12 schools, including classrooms, before/after school programs, etc.

The new outbreaks are double the amount that were recorded on March 1.

Similarly, new COVID-19 outbreaks in daycares, day/overnight camps, extracurricular activities, sports programs, etc have tripled since March 1.

Officials found 22 new COVID-19 outbreaks in these settings last week compared to 8 on March 1.

Right now, K-12 schools and childcare settings, including after-school programs like sports programs and daycare hold the no. 1 and no. 3 spots for sites with the newest COVID-19 outbreaks in Michigan.

Sparrow vaccine update: 60,400+ doses of COVID-19 vaccine distributed as of Sunday

As of midnight Sunday, Sparrow had distributed or allocated 60,458 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, 99 percent of what it had received.

Sparrow schedules clinics based on the weekly allotment Sparrow receives. The Sparrow Laboratories Drive-Thru Services Site is located at 3131 E. Michigan Ave., Lansing. Those who fit the criteria (as defined by the state of Michigan) can get more information at www.Sparrow.org/Vaccine.

How much of the COVID-19 vaccine has gone to waste?

As millions continue to wait their turn for the COVID-19 vaccine, small but steady amounts of the precious doses have gone to waste across the country.

It’s a heartbreaking reality that experts acknowledged was always likely to occur. Thousands of shots have been wasted in Tennessee, Florida, Ohio and many other states. The reasons vary from shoddy record-keeping to accidentally trashing hundreds of shots. However, pinning down just how many of the life-saving vials have been tossed remains largely unknown despite assurance from many local officials the number remains low.

To be sure, waste is common in global inoculation campaigns, with millions of doses of flu shots trashed each year. By one World Health Organization estimate, as many as half of vaccines in previous campaigns worldwide have been thrown away because they were mishandled, unclaimed or expired.