Michigan adds 3,164 new COVID-19 cases

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan added more than 3,000 new coronavirus cases in its daily report with zero deaths.

The state’s positivity rate is now at 6.32%, compared to 3.0% earlier in the month.

A lower positivity may indicate that a community is including in its testing patients with milder or no symptoms, according to the Johns Hopkins University. The WHO has said that in countries that have conducted extensive testing for COVID-19, should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days

UK B.1.1.7 COVID variant found on MSU campus

The presence of the B.1.1.7 UK variant of the COVID-19 virus has been confirmed on Michigan State University’s campus, reports MSU president Samuel Stanley.

The presence of the virus was confirmed through a partnership with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The confirmation came in an email to students and on the MSU communications page.

It can be read in its entirety here.

Ford Airport one of first in U.S. to offer rapid COVID-19 test, but at a cost

Grand Rapids’ Gerald R. Ford International Airport is one of the first airports in the U.S. to begin offering rapid PCR COVID-19 tests.

The tests come to the airport in partnership with TACKL Health.

Those tests are set to begin Wednesday, March 17, but they come at a price tag– $275 per test.

The drive-up, no-appointment-needed site has added a rapid PCR option that provides results in 30 minutes, down from its offering of 24-72 hours. PCR tests are widely recognized as more accurate than rapid antigen tests and are now required by many countries before international travel.