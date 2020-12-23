Michigan adds 3,400+ COVID-19 cases

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan added 3,443 new COVID-19 cases today with 70 new deaths, adding to the 11,700+ death toll.

In Ingham County alone, 11,817 COVID-19 cases have been reported with 168 deaths.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer attended a food distribution event in Lansing today to help hand out food to those in need this holiday season.

The governor says she’s still concerned with the state’s COVID-19 numbers, but is hopeful 2021 will lead to things heading in the right direction.

“Every month of 2021 is going to get better than the last” said Whitmer. “There is hope on the horizon, it’s coming out of Portage, Michigan of all places with the vaccine. So we just want to get through this holiday season, so that we have many many more ahead of us.”

Today Barry-Eaton County Health Department announced that on Monday, they received initial doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Frontline staff at BEDHD began receiving first doses of the vaccine to prepare for upcoming

mass vaccination efforts. Additional vaccines will be provided to first responders and other members of vaccine distribution Phase 1-A.

“BEDHD is honored to begin the vaccination process in our district,” said Colette Scrimger, MSW, Health Officer of BEDHD. “This is what public health is here for, and this vaccine will be an important step forward in protecting the health of residents of Barry and Eaton Counties.”

Jackie Anderson, RN, was the first individual to be vaccinated at BEDHD.

Pfizer News

Pfizer will supply the U.S. with 100 million additional doses of its COVID-19 vaccine by July next year, the drugmaker said on Wednesday.

The agreement brings the total number of Pfizer doses to be delivered to the United States to 200 million, allowing for 100 million people to be vaccinated.

Pfizer and German partner BioNTech SE will deliver at least 70 million doses by June 30, with the balance of the 100 million doses to be delivered no later than July 31, the company said.

The U.S. government will pay $1.95 billion for the additional 100 million doses, bringing the total paid to Pfizer to nearly $4 billion.