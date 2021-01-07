Michigan adds 4,000 more COVID-19 cases

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — In the latest report from the state health department, Michigan added 4,015 new cases and 176 deaths due to COVID-19.

*The deaths announced today includes 138 deaths identified during a Vital Records review. See cumulative data page for more information.

Moderna CEO says COVID-19 vaccine protection may last years

Moderna’s CEO said the company’s new COVID-19 vaccine may prevent infection for years.

While speaking at a virtual event by Oddo BHF, a financial service group, Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel said the once-believed “nightmare scenario” that the vaccine won’t work is now out the window. “We believe there will be protection potentially for a couple of years,” Bancel said.

He explained that the “antibody decay generated by the vaccine in humans goes down very slowly,” Reuters reports.

However, there are still questions about elderly patients because, as is true with every virus, their immune system goes down over time, Bancel said.

The CEO also said Moderna is close to proving its vaccine is effective against other variants of the coronavirus, Reuters reports.

The U.S. has received shipments of both the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech shots, which both require two doses several weeks apart. The second dose must be from the same company as the first. Both vaccines appeared safe and strongly protective in large, still unfinished studies.

In November, Moderna announced its vaccine efficacy against COVID-19 was 94.1% and that its vaccine efficacy against severe COVID-19 was 100%.

Olympics Update

Japan’s Prime Minister, Yoshihide Suga, said on Thursday that he is confident the Olympics will go ahead despite a state of emergency being declared for the Tokyo region.

Covid-19 cases are rising quickly in Japan, although they are still at a far lower level than those seen in Europe and the Americas.

With the Olympics due to begin at the end of July, having already been postponed a year from 2020, there is concern that they will have to be cancelled altogether unless the coronavirus pandemic is brought under control around the world.

However, Suga told reporters that he hoped a global vaccine effort would allow the games to go ahead. Authorities aim to start a vaccination campaign by the end of February.